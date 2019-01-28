WEATHER

LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: 3-6 inches of snow falling across area

LIVE RADAR: 3-6 of snow falling across area

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A major winter storm is hitting the Chicago area Monday and is expected to make a mess of the morning commute.

The storm is expected to dump between 3-6 inches of snow across the Chicago area. Upwards of 9 inches of snow is expected to accumulate near the Wisconsin border. Areas south of Interstate 80 are expected to get 1-3 inches of snow
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect starting at 9 p.m. Sunday for Lake, McHenry, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect late Sunday for the rest of the Chicago area, including Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The advisory will expire at 6 p.m. Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm hitting Chicago is making a mess of the morning commute Monday.



The snow began falling Sunday night and heavy snow is expected to persists until 9 a.m. with light snow continuing in the afternoon. Winds are also blowing snow and reducing visibility.

The snow is making for a messy commute across the area Monday. The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on Lake Shore Drive, where the roadway was covered in snow.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is deploying 287 snow vehicles to clear the city's streets, focusing on the city's arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to side streets when the snow stops.

The snowstorm has created significant problems at Chicago's airports. As of 4 a.m., O'Hare reports average delays of 61 minutes and 332 flight cancellations and Midway reports average delays of 15 minutes and 192 flight cancellations.

RELATED: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Sunday, Chicago Public Schools said it was closely monitoring conditions, but that school would be in session Monday. Meanwhile, a number of schools across the area have cancelled. For a complete list, click here.
The snowstorm comes ahead of another week of brutal cold as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area - bringing historically low temps mid-week.
Polar Vortex Explainer: Get ready for bitter cold the next few weeks
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how the Polar Vortex is responsible for the bitter cold in late January and February.



Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago.

A Wind Chill Watch will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Thursday.

Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldmetratrafficChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaBoone CountyDeKalb CountyLaSalle CountyLivingston CountyDuPage CountyGrundy CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyKendall CountyMcHenry CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy snow in morning Monday
LIVE RADAR: 3-6 inches of snow to make messy Monday commute
Chicago Weather: More snow coming, temps to drop again
More Weather
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection with crash that killed trooper on I-294
'Human chain' used to pull man from frigid water near Foster Beach
Death benefits of sheriff deputy killed in crash in question, colleagues say
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy snow in morning Monday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted after flight attendant dies
Man, 37, dies after striking salt truck in 3-vehicle crash on Far South Side
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Show More
12 immigrant workers at Trump NY golf course fired, lawyer says
Aon Step Up for Kids raises thousands for Lurie Children's Hospital
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
More News