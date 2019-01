EMBED >More News Videos A snowstorm hitting the Chicago area Monday has created slick conditions for the morning commute.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 Meteorologists Tracy Butler and Mark McGinnis discuss the winter storm hitting the Chicago area.

This is the outbound #EisenhowerExpressway near Central. Our wheels are not even touching pavement. All lanes are #snow covered. No lane markings can be seen. Cars losing traction. Be careful this morning! #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/nXQhPHLEId — Jessica D'Onofrio (@donofrioABC7) January 28, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis explains how to make an official snowfall smount measurement.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how the Polar Vortex is responsible for the bitter cold in late January and February.

A major winter storm is hitting the Chicago area Monday and has made a mess of the morning commute.The storm is expected to dump between 3-6 inches of snow across the Chicago area. Upwards of 9 inches of snow is expected to accumulate near the Wisconsin border. Areas south of Interstate 80 are expected to get 1-3 inches of snowA Winter Storm Warning went into effect starting at 9 p.m. Sunday for Lake, McHenry, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Monday.A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect late Sunday for the rest of the Chicago area, including Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The advisory will expire at 6 p.m. Monday.As of 7:15 a.m., 6 inches of snow has fallen in Algonquin, and 5 inches of snow had fallen in Gurnee, Arlington Heights and Fox Lake and in the western suburbs, Romeoville received 4.9 inches of snow. In The city, O'Hare had received 3.1 inches of snow and Midway received 2.9 inches of snow.The snow began falling Sunday night and moderate snow is expected to persists until 9 a.m. with light snow continuing in the afternoon. Winds are also creating blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility.The snow is making for a messy commute across the area Monday. The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on Lake Shore Drive, where the roadway was covered in snow, as was the outbound Eisenhower Expressway.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is deploying 287 snow vehicles to clear the city's streets, focusing on the city's arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to side streets when the snow stops.According CTA during conditions like this, track switch heaters are turned on to keep them from freezing and to keep trains moving at a consistent pace.The city's buses are equipped with engine pre-heaters so that they can be started up quickly and to keep commuters warm.The Illinois Tollway is reminding drivers who need help that they can call star-9-9-9 motorist assistance.Stranded motorists should turn on their emergency lights and remain in their vehicles until help arrives.When there is snow and extreme cold the Tollway recommends that you have your cell phone full charged before heading out, be sure tires are properly inflated, keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and keep a cold weather safety kit in your car with items such as a flare, a blanket and flashlight.The snowstorm has created significant problems at Chicago's airports. As of 8:21 a.m., O'Hare reports average delays of 49 minutes and 571 flight cancellations and Midway reports average delays of under 15 minutes and 195 flight cancellations.Sunday, Chicago Public Schools said it was closely monitoring conditions, but that school would be in session Monday. Meanwhile, a number of schools across the area have cancelled. For a complete list, click here. The snowstorm comes ahead of another week of brutal cold as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area - bringing historically low temps mid-week.Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago.A Wind Chill Watch will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Thursday.Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.