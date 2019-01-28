WEATHER

LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps several inches of snow across area

LIVE RADAR: 3-6 of snow falling across area

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A major winter storm is hitting the Chicago area Monday and has made a mess of the morning commute.

The storm is expected to dump between 3-6 inches of snow across the Chicago area. Upwards of 9 inches of snow is expected to accumulate near the Wisconsin border. Areas south of Interstate 80 are expected to get 1-3 inches of snow
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect starting at 9 p.m. Sunday for Lake, McHenry, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

A snowstorm hitting the Chicago area Monday has created slick conditions for the morning commute.



A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect late Sunday for the rest of the Chicago area, including Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The advisory will expire at 6 p.m. Monday.

As of 7:15 a.m., 6 inches of snow has fallen in Algonquin, and 5 inches of snow had fallen in Gurnee, Arlington Heights and Fox Lake and in the western suburbs, Romeoville received 4.9 inches of snow. In The city, O'Hare had received 3.1 inches of snow and Midway received 2.9 inches of snow.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Meteorologists Tracy Butler and Mark McGinnis discuss the winter storm hitting the Chicago area.



The snow began falling Sunday night and moderate snow is expected to persists until 9 a.m. with light snow continuing in the afternoon. Winds are also creating blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility.

The snow is making for a messy commute across the area Monday. The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on Lake Shore Drive, where the roadway was covered in snow, as was the outbound Eisenhower Expressway.



The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is deploying 287 snow vehicles to clear the city's streets, focusing on the city's arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to side streets when the snow stops.

RELATED: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

According CTA during conditions like this, track switch heaters are turned on to keep them from freezing and to keep trains moving at a consistent pace.

MEASURING SNOW: How to make an accurate snowfall measurement
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis explains how to make an official snowfall smount measurement.



The city's buses are equipped with engine pre-heaters so that they can be started up quickly and to keep commuters warm.

The Illinois Tollway is reminding drivers who need help that they can call star-9-9-9 motorist assistance.

Stranded motorists should turn on their emergency lights and remain in their vehicles until help arrives.

When there is snow and extreme cold the Tollway recommends that you have your cell phone full charged before heading out, be sure tires are properly inflated, keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and keep a cold weather safety kit in your car with items such as a flare, a blanket and flashlight.

The snowstorm has created significant problems at Chicago's airports. As of 8:21 a.m., O'Hare reports average delays of 49 minutes and 571 flight cancellations and Midway reports average delays of under 15 minutes and 195 flight cancellations.

Sunday, Chicago Public Schools said it was closely monitoring conditions, but that school would be in session Monday. Meanwhile, a number of schools across the area have cancelled. For a complete list, click here.
The snowstorm comes ahead of another week of brutal cold as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area - bringing historically low temps mid-week.
Polar Vortex Explainer: Get ready for bitter cold the next few weeks
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how the Polar Vortex is responsible for the bitter cold in late January and February.



Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago.

A Wind Chill Watch will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Thursday.

Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldmetratrafficChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaBoone CountyDeKalb CountyLaSalle CountyLivingston CountyDuPage CountyGrundy CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyKendall CountyMcHenry CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy snow in morning Monday
LIVE RADAR: 3-6 inches of snow to make messy Monday commute
Chicago Weather: More snow coming, temps to drop again
More Weather
Top Stories
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy snow in morning Monday
Death benefits of sheriff deputy killed in crash in question, colleagues say
Man charged after CPD officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park
Teen claims he was playing with rifle when he accidentally shot girlfriend
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
Man, 37, dies after striking salt truck in 3-vehicle crash on Far South Side
Show More
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
Man clings to SUV's hood during road rage incident
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
More News