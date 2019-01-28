LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: 3-6 inches of snow falling across area

CHICAGO (WLS) --A major winter storm is hitting the Chicago area Monday and is expected to make a mess of the morning commute.
The storm is expected to dump between 3-6 inches of snow across the Chicago area. Upwards of 9 inches of snow is expected to accumulate near the Wisconsin border. Areas south of Interstate 80 are expected to get 1-3 inches of snow
Winter Storm Warning went into effect starting at 9 p.m. Sunday for Lake, McHenry, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect late Sunday for the rest of the Chicago area, including Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The advisory will expire at 6 p.m. Monday.
The snowstorm has created significant problems at Chicago's airports. As of 4 a.m., O'Hare reports average delays of 61 minutes and 332 flight cancellations and Midway reports average delays of 15 minutes and 192 flight cancellations.
Sunday, Chicago Public Schools said it was closely monitoring conditions, but that school would be in session Monday. Meanwhile, a number of schools across the area have cancelled. For a complete list, click here.
The snowstorm comes ahead of another week of brutal cold as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area - bringing historically low temps mid-week.
Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago.
Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.