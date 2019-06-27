Chicago Weather: Storms with potential to become severe moving in, Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued Thursday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Boone, Cook, DuPage, De Kalb, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties in Illinois and Kenosha, Walworth and Racine counties in Wisconsin until 9 p.m.
The storms are moving in from Minnesota and Iowa from the west. Northern Illinois, the city of Chicago and southeast Wisconsin are the most likely areas to see storms.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
The primary threats are damaging wind gusts and the potential of hail. ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said the storms are likely to be fast-moving over the next few hours. Heavy downpours and localized flooding is also possible.
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?