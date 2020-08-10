Chicago Weather: Severe storms bring high winds, storm damage throughout Chicago area

WATCH: Storm Damage in Joliet

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6364328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Strong storms downed trees and branches in the Joliet area Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Storm downs massive tree in Lincoln Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6364339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe storms and extremely strong winds downed a massive tree in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon.

WATCH: High winds down signs, trees, damage buildings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6364438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A line of strong stroms with extremeyl strong winds led to widespread reports of damage in the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6364673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews believe a lightning strike splintered and charred a large tree as storms moved through Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Transformer explodes in Westchester

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6364366" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a transformer explosion in Westchester, the result of strong storms moving through Illinois Monday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk categories range from marginal to high.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are widespread reports of damage and tens of thousands of people are without power after a derecho marched across Illinois Monday afternoon, bringing winds of more than 80 miles per hour.Hundreds of thousands of people are without power throughout Illinois due to the storms. ComEd said more than 117,000 customers are without power in their service area as of 5 p.m.In Plainfield and Joliet, police said they have received multiple calls about power lines and trees down, as well as flooding, car crashes and road blockages.Winds over 80 miles per hour have been recorded.On Chicago's North Side, downed wires hit water and started a fire near Sheffield and Marcy, and in Lincoln Park a massive tree was uprooted. The steeple of a church on Wheaton College campus was knocked over by powerful gusts.In River Grove, mature trees around 70 to 80 years old were shredded by the winds, leaving debris scattered all over the streets and blocking intersections."This is probably one of the worst I've seen in my 40 years here," said John Bjorvik, River Grove Public Works Supervisor.In Westchester, crews cleared debris from the streets; downed branches and parts of trees. At least one tree, judging by the char marks left behind, was likely struck by lightning, officials said.A resident also captured what appeared to be a transformer blowing out.Utility crews were out and about clearing debris and cleaning up Monday evening.Called a derecho, the rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.The winds will continue even after the strongest storms move out of the area, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected to continue through the night.The derecho lasted several hours as it tore across eastern Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. A scientist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says the storm had the wind speed of a major hurricane, and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado. Officials in the Iowa cities of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown say the damage is extensive.The heat index will reach between 95-100 degrees, making for a hot and humid day.