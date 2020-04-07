Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for north suburbs, parts of Wisconsin

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois as well as southeastern Wisconsin until 9 p.m.
Chicago saw its warmest day of the year so far Tuesday, with many areas approaching 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. Warm temperatures could help fuel severe storms as a cold front moves through the Chicago area Tuesday evening.
The evening brings potential for thunderstorms, with much of the Chicago area under a slight risk for isolated severe storms. The greatest risk for storms across the Chicago area is between 6 and 10 p.m.
