CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and very warm Tuesday, with storms in the evening. Highs in the mid-70s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, evening storms. High: 76, Low: 49
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some evening showers. High: 68, Low: 41
Thursday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. High: 48, Low: 31
Friday: Sunny but still chilly. High: 50, Low: 35
Saturday: Sunny daytime, rain at night. High: 57, Low: 41
Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 33
Monday: Mostly sunny, but chilly. High: 46, Low: 32
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, sunny Tuesday with evening storms
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More