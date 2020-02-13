Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, sunny Tuesday with evening storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and very warm Tuesday, with storms in the evening. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, evening storms. High: 76, Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some evening showers. High: 68, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. High: 48, Low: 31

Friday: Sunny but still chilly. High: 50, Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny daytime, rain at night. High: 57, Low: 41

Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly sunny, but chilly. High: 46, Low: 32




