WEATHER

Take a look at January's climate information for the Chicago area

EMBED </>More Videos

Larry Mowry talks about typical January weather in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As we start the New Year, take a look at the climate information for January here in Chicago.

This is the coldest month of the year. It is also the snowiest month of the year with an average of 10.8" of snow.


Here are some interesting facts about the month of January here in Chicago:

- The snowiest January on record was in 1918 when 42.5" of snow fell that month!

- The least amount of snow in a January was 0.2" in 1928.

- The warmest temperature recorded in January was 67 degrees on Jan. 25, 1950.

- The coldest temperature ever recorded in January was -27 degrees on Jan. 20, 1985. This is also the coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago. The wind chill that day was -60 degrees!!!

The next week and a half are looking like above average temperature for Chicago, so we start the 2019 on a mild note.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherwinterwinter weatherChicagoChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
First Chicago shooting victim of 2019 is boy, 12, shot through window at home
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Dozens take 'Polar Plunge' in Lake Michigan
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Neighbor recalls lion escaping years ago where Indiana woman killed
'Dad's Book' helped generations of fathers celebrate children's births at Oak Park hospital
Show More
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
AP: Vatican letter undermines US cardinal on abuse
'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date
More News