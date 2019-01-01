Take a look at January's climate information for the Chicago area

As we start the New Year, take a look at the climate information for January here in Chicago.This is the coldest month of the year. It is also the snowiest month of the year with an average of 10.8" of snow.Here are some interesting facts about the month of January here in Chicago:- The snowiest January on record was in 1918 when 42.5" of snow fell that month!- The least amount of snow in a January was 0.2" in 1928.- The warmest temperature recorded in January was 67 degrees on Jan. 25, 1950.- The coldest temperature ever recorded in January was -27 degrees on Jan. 20, 1985. This is also the coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago. The wind chill that day was -60 degrees!!!The next week and a half are looking like above average temperature for Chicago, so we start the 2019 on a mild note.