Weather: Like It or Not

What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

EMBED <>More Videos

You may think a funnel cloud and a tornado are one and the same, but they actually mean different things.

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may think a funnel cloud and a tornado are one and the same, but they actually mean different things.

A funnel cloud is a tight rotating column of air (that is often the start of a tornado) that never reaches the ground.

Storms can produce funnel clouds, but never produce a tornado.

A tornado on the other hand, is when that rotating column of air, and that tight circulation reaches the ground - and it then can cause damage.

So a funnel cloud stays up in the sky, and it doesn't become a tornado until it actually reaches the ground.

RELATED:



Lightning safety tips


Which is worse: Watch or Warning?


How do tornadoes form?



What is a microburst?


What is an outflow boundary?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
The 5 second rule for lightning
Lightning safety tips
Which is worse: Watch or warning?
TOP STORIES
Missing Crystal Lake boy, 5, did not leave home on foot: police
Perris torture case: Turpin parents get 25 years to life
2 fatally shoot each other in Park Manor attempted robbery
David Yarrow: Wild animals on Chicago streets
Possible human hearts found in Loop alley
'Earth' music video brings together celebs for good cause
Welder makes 'Game of Thrones' throne for wife
Show More
Man lured with dating app robbed in Aurora; 2 charged
18-year-old slapped 70-year-old over handicapped parking: police
5th grader involved in fight died of natural causes: Officials
STAYUMBL driver notorious for cutting people off charged in bus incident
Officer brings McDonald's after boy calls 911
More TOP STORIES News