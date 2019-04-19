What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may think a funnel cloud and a tornado are one and the same, but they actually mean different things.
A funnel cloud is a tight rotating column of air (that is often the start of a tornado) that never reaches the ground.
Storms can produce funnel clouds, but never produce a tornado.
A tornado on the other hand, is when that rotating column of air, and that tight circulation reaches the ground - and it then can cause damage.
So a funnel cloud stays up in the sky, and it doesn't become a tornado until it actually reaches the ground.
