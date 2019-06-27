Weather

Chicago Weather Watch Live: Overnight storms flood streets in south suburbs

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- Strong storms brought rain, some hail, lightning and wind to the Chicago area, leading to flooded streets in the south suburbs.

High water from storms led to some dramatic rescues. Crews had to rescue an 83-year-old man who was trapped in a partially submerged car in Steger east of Emerald Avenue on 33rd Street where the neighborhood flooded. The fire department was able to convince the man to get out of his car and they walked him to safety.

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

"He's in about maybe four or five feet of water and it's really, really bad," said tow truck driver Hakim Hillman. "He stated to me he's 83 years old and doesn't want to get out of his car. I have the fire department here."

EMBED More News Videos

Rain overnight has led to flooded streets in the south suburbs Thursday morning.



There was also a water rescue on Sauk Trail east of Western Avenue near Thorn Creek where a girl on the roof of her car moved to the hood and then climbed onto a fire engine.

Steger resident Theresa Gamboa said the water has flooded her basement, which means she may have lost some of her precious photos.

"Everything, family photo albums, everything is down there," she said. "It's a little tough right now."

South suburban Crete received 4.78 inches of rain and Park Forest received 4.11 inches of rain.

Heavy rain also moved through Crown Point, making it difficult for people to drive or get around.

EMBED More News Videos

Overnight rain has led to some flooded streets in in the south suburbs Thursday morning.



Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect in parts of southern Cook County and northeast Will County until 8:30 a.m.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countylake countymchenry countydekalb countykankakee countywill countylake county indianaporter countythunderstormstormweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Image of suspect's car released in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Bronzeville
1 dead, 3 missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, Coast Guard says
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
Calif. woman, 21, killed in Bahamas shark attack
Wrongfully convicted California death row inmate files lawsuit
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate
Man wanted for trying to lure girl, 13, into car on NW Side
Show More
Woman left with permanent 'X' on face after Macy's visit: lawsuit
Bride enlists 34 friends, family members to be bridesmaids
Twin suicide attacks target police in Tunisia; 9 hurt
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Rapper Travis Scott's new cereal sold out
More TOP STORIES News