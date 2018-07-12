WEATHER

What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?

(AccuWeather)

New Yorkers will be able to catch one of the most unique sunset views on July 12-13 in Manhattan.

The weather phenomenon, known as Manhattanhenge, occurs when the sunset aligns perfectly with the street grid of Manhattan.

According to AccuWeather, the best places to view Manhattanhenge will be on 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets. Viewers will able to see the full sun on July 12 around 8:20 pm, and half of the sun on July 13 around 8:10 pm.
