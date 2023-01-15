Popular type 2 diabetes drug that causes weight loss facing shortage

Demand for diabetes drug is creating a problem for patients after the FDA approved it last year for weight loss.

Demand for a diabetes drug is on the rise, but the reason for that demand is being called into question.

The drug Semaglutide was initially marketed under the name Ozempic to manage type two diabetes, but last year, it was approved by the FDA to be used for weight loss under the name Wegovy.

But now, the drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk is struggling to meet demand, which doctors say is creating a problem for type two diabetes patients.

"Our patients with diabetes are struggling just to get their medications to control their blood sugars and so we're having to substitute other medications, increase their insulin requirements. People are gaining weight back from not being on these medications and so it really is becoming a problem for our patients that are dealing with type two diabetes. But then again, there is an epidemic of obesity, as well and we need to treat the obesity to prevent the diabetes in the first place," said Dr. Disha Narang.

According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans have diabetes 90% to 95% of them have type two diabetes.