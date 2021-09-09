Wells Adams talks 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama and on hosting: 'I'm ready to do it!'

“Im a generous lover” is something I said in TV tonight… so there’s that. @BachParadise #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/cW1qQ25Koo — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) September 8, 2021

NEW YORK -- Wells Adams is everyone's favorite bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise," but he says he's up for more responsibility.Adams said that he loves doing the rose ceremonies, but if a hosting offer ever came his way, he'd be more than excited."Whatever they want me to do I'm ready to do it!" Adams said. "I'm not sure what the next step is, but whatever ABC and Bachelor Nation wants I'll go do it. If they want me to host the show, sure I'll go do that, if they want me to be the janitor next season, OK, I'll go do that too. Whatever you guys want."The drama this season is already picking up between the contestants, but Adams says we haven't seen anything yet."Here's your super tease," he said, "If you think it's been dramatic so far, just wait. It's going to get so much more crazy.""Bachelor Nation" will be happy to know that their favorite contestant, Joe the Grocer, is one of his too!"I know he comes across as the nicest, sweetest guy on television, and I have to be honest with you, he's probably even nicer," Adams said. "He's like one of the most wonderful men I've ever kind of come across and I'm glad he's getting a lot of screen time."Don't miss the next episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.