Chicago shooting: 2 killed, 2 hurt at West Pullman gathering, police say

A West Pullman, Chicago shooting left two people killed and two more hurt in the 12700 block of South Halsted Street on the South Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12700 block of South Halsted Street, police said. The victims were at a gathering when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Two victims, 34 and 36, were shot in the head and transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, where they later died, police said. Their identities have been made public.

A 27-year-old was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. A fourth victim, shot in the leg, self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

