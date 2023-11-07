Jewish man dies after confrontation with pro-Palestinian protesters in SoCal: authorities

A Jewish man in his 60s died after he was injured in an altercation at a pro-Palestinian rally in Thousand Oaks, authorities say.

Paul Kessler died as a result of injuries he sustained at the event Sunday, Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigators say.

There were two competing rallies near Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards in favor of the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the current conflict, according to the sheriff's office.

It is believed Kessler was involved in an altercation with pro-Palestinian demonstrators when he was injured. He then fell and hit his head on the ground, according to the sheriff's office.

The nature of the altercation remains under investigation but some reports indicate that before he fell, Kessler was struck in the head with a megaphone by an individual with the pro-Palestinian event.

He was pronounced deceased on Monday.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has determined Kessler's death to be a homicide caused by blunt force head injury.

"The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and has not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime," the VCSO said.

Jewish groups are condemning the violent incident.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles released a statement:

"We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Westlake Village. Our hearts are with the family of the victim. While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone. Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it."

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, says there has been a rise in antisemitic acts since war broke out between Hamas and Israel last month.

"We are devastated by reports that an elderly Jewish man has died after being struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protester in LA," Spitalnick said.

"People have a right to protest Israeli policies and actions -- but in far too many cases of late, we've seen protesters veer into explicit and dangerous extremism and antisemitism. Paul Kessler's death appears to be the sadly inevitable result."

"We need all decent people to unequivocally reject the hate and violence that has spiraled since Oct. 7, no matter their opinions on the conflict or who that hate and violence targets."

Note: This story was updated to reflect the incident took place in Thousand Oaks, not Westlake Village.