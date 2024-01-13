First female entrepreneur in Wetzel's Pretzels 'Access to Equity' program to open franchise

OAK BROOK (WLS) -- History is being made with the opening of Wetzel's Pretzels in Macy's Oakbrook Center at one of Chicagoland's most prominent shopping, entertainment and restaurant destinations. And, this is more than delicious pretzels put on display while shopping at Macy's - it's about igniting entrepreneurial dreams.

With Wetzel's Access to Equity program, pioneered to improve entrepreneurial inclusivity for women and minorities, Daintry McFadden took it upon herself to be first in line. As the first female franchisee to participate in the program, Daintry and Wetzel's are teaming up with Macy's to open a bakery in one of Chicagoland's prestigious malls.

"I'm so thankful to the Wetzel's team for their incredible support in making this longtime dream of restaurant ownership a reality. And, opening at Macy's Oakbrook is the cherry on top," said McFadden. "Trips to the mall are often synonymous with soft pretzels and delivering them directly to shoppers in Macy's Oakbrook brings the snacking game to an all-new level. With Wetzel's feasible franchise model and strategic brand values, I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity. This is sure to produce endless smiles as shoppers make it into Macy's!"

With decades of experience in small business management, 3 years working for Popeye's and an educational background in finance, McFadden's goal has always been entrepreneurship. Wetzel's recognized her talents and knew she would be an excellent fit for the brand's recently launched diversity and inclusion program, which provides educational and mentorship opportunities, as well as financial discounts to qualified individuals who are part of underrepresented communities. Through the support of Wetzel's, McFadden proudly serves handheld happiness to shoppers at one of the Chicago suburbs' premier retail destinations.

Wetzel's Pretzels is uniting with Macy's to deliver a shopping and snacking experience like no other, satisfying customers' cravings through freshly-baked sweet and savory soft pretzels. The launch of Wetzel's innovative bakery kiosk at Macy's Oakbrook Center is a nod to the strong relationship between these two powerful brands, which launched its first location in Costa Mesa, Calif. and aims to set a new standard for retail.

Like all Wetzel's locations, the novel bakery format offers shoppers the same fresh, high-quality pretzels they have come to expect at traditional mall locations. Likewise, the kiosk at Macy's

Oakbrook Center highlights the flexibility of the Wetzel's concept, scaling its bakery to fit into the retailer's footprint. The first Wetzel's within a Macy's opened at South Coast Plaza shopping center in February of 2022 and has been all the rage with shoppers, raising demand for the partnership's continued growth.

"Bringing two brands together who are each beloved in their own right is incredibly special, and it's equally as special welcoming Daintry to the Wetzel's family," said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel's Pretzels. "It is an honor to support the goals of hardworking, talented entrepreneurs in collaboration with Macy's Oakbrook Center. Our positive results with Macy's thus far will give Daintry a great platform to launch her entrepreneurial journey with Wetzel's."

Radiating its signature "Wetz" Coast vibe, Wetzel's was founded in Pasadena, California more than 25 years ago and has cultivated a strong following in the communities it serves. The brand inspires a fanatic following with its playful persona, "gram-worthy" snacks, and the moments of pure pretzel bliss it produces among friends, family and colleagues.

For additional information about Wetzel's franchising opportunities, visit wetzelsfranchising.com.