'This is a first': Whale watching group witnesses mother whale give birth off CA coast

A group of whale watchers had a spectacular and moving view of nature right off the coast of Dana Point, California south of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES -- A group of whale watchers had the experience of a lifetime, as they witnessed a mother whale give birth right in front of them.

The tour group had a spectacular and moving view of nature right off the coast of Dana Point, California south of Los Angeles.

"We just witnessed this mother whale give birth," the tour boat announcer said right after a gray calf was born.

"This is a--a first for all of us," the announcer added,

The tour company, "Captain Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari", captured the moment.

"It was just incredible that this would happen," said Captain Dave." I've never seen anything like this, nor did I ever expect to see anything like this."

Capt. Dave said there were tears on the boat after witnessing the unforgettable moment with the mother and her newborn.