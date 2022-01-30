blizzard

Not any storm can be called a blizzard. There are 3 requirements

What is a blizzard?

NEW YORK -- A blizzard is a snowstorm on steroids. The term blizzard may be tossed around casually, but to officially qualify as a blizzard, a storm has to meet the following three criteria:

1. Sustained wind or frequent gusts of 35mph or greater.

2. Considerable falling and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to under a quarter-mile.

3. These conditions have to continue for at least three consecutive hours!

RELATED: Winter Wonder: What is 'pancake ice' on Lake Michigan, how does it form?

It's a rare combination of wicked weather elements, and that's why you won't hear the word "blizzard" too often in the Accuweather forecast!
