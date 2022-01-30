Not any storm can be called a blizzard. There are 3 requirements

NEW YORK -- A blizzard is a snowstorm on steroids. The term blizzard may be tossed around casually, but to officially qualify as a blizzard, a storm has to meet the following three criteria:1. Sustained wind or frequent gusts of 35mph or greater.2. Considerable falling and/or blowing snow reducing visibility to under a quarter-mile.3. These conditions have to continue for at least three consecutive hours!****It's a rare combination of wicked weather elements, and that's why you won't hear the word "blizzard" too often in the Accuweather forecast!