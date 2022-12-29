Professional dancer working to get back on feet after nearly paralyzed from spinal cord injury

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Mauricio Fernandez is getting back on his feet after suffering a life-changing spinal cord injury nearly three months ago.

The professional ballet and tap dancer couldn't feel his limbs after falling down a set of stairs, but thanks to surgery and rehab work at Northwestern Medicine in Wheaton, he said he is a living miracle.

Video taken just this summer of Fernandez shows a man vibrant, and full of life and athleticism. Jumping, leaping, moving. That all changed on October 8.

"That was the scariest part. Like, I didn't feel my legs, I didn't feel my arms, but I was alive. I was awake, but I didn't feel anything," Fernandez said.

His new puppy Harry nearly toppled down the stairs. Fernandez jumped to keep him from slipping, but instead, Fernandez fell down the stairs, crushing part of his spine in the process.

"At a point I thought I was going to be in bed forever. Because you don't feel anything you think you're going to be paralyzed forever," he said.

A professional ballet and tap dancer, and teacher, he thought his way of life might be over at just 29 years old. But with his perseverance and dedication, along with the help of Northwestern Medicine doctors and physical therapists, Fernandez has gone from getting help with each step to now dancing ballet again with the help of a unique zero gravity physical therapy suit to relieve pressure on his legs. He even tap danced with no harness.

"He was able to incorporate some kinda dance concepts into his therapy," said Dr. Anita Kou, a spinal cord physician at Marianjoy Rehab Hospital.

"He was always positive, always had a smile on his face and really that carried over to all the other patients too and I think that was a big factor in his recovery," said Julie Zell, a physical therapist at Marianjoy Rehab Hospital.

Now, Fernandez is dancing down the road to recovery and while he says there are many steps to go, "if it's possible that I get to dance -- to walk -- like, I'm just gonna do everything in my power to do it. That's the route that I took and I just have to keep working every day and try my best."

Fernandez is back to teaching dance now, this time with an assistant, as he continues his recovery.