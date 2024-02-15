American Heart Month: Cardiologist explains symptoms, risk factors for cardiovascular disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When was the last time you checked your heart health?

February is American Heart Month.

Sinai Chicago Cardiologist Dr. Mihaela Stancu joined ABC7 Chicago to explain symptoms and how to keep your heart healthy.

Did you know?

- Nearly 45% of women older than 20 are living with some part of the disease.

- Every year more than 600,000 Americans die from heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death for most groups. It affects all ages, genders and ethnicities.

- Risk factors include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes and excessive alcohol use.