Gov. Pritzker signs executive order in effort to create equity in sickle cell disease treatment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order on how the state treats sickle cell disease Monday.

The blood disorder affects about 100,000 people in the U.S. Most of them are African American.

Treatment can be costly, with medications and regular blood transfusions.

The order is meant to promote equity in sickle cell treatment, and it could be life changing for so many people with this disease.

By signing this order, the governor will execute an innovative and sustainable solution to finance and ensure equal access to sickle cell treatments, making them affordable to all.

Speaking from La Rabida Children's Hospital, he announced a new Advisory Council that will bring together state resources, using the expertise of national, state, provider and sickle cell disease advocates. Patients will be prioritized in developing and implementing solutions.

The cost of that treatment is in the millions, but the governor promises, by signing this order, it ensures the right for everyone to have access to quality and affordable health care and new treatments.

Before these promising new therapies, many times, blood transfusions were the only treatments that provided any relief.