Wheeling officer saves child, others from potentially deadly trailer fire, Fire Chief says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A trailer home fire in Wheeling could have turned deadly if it weren't for the quick actions of one police officer.

The officer said he saw the fire around 3:30 p.m. Friday while on a routine patrol. He quickly ran to get everyone out, including a young child.

By the time fire officials arrived on scene everyone was out safely.

The Wheeling Fire Chief praised the officer, saying he helped prevent what could have been a deadly house fire.

Fire officials say the trailer home was engulfed and spread to two other nearby homes, but luckily no one was hurt.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
