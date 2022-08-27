Gabby Petito's family marks 1 year since disappearance connected to boyfriend Brian Laundrie

Days into the search for boyfriend Brian Laundrie, Petito's body was found

Gabby Petito's family marked one year since the New York native's disappearance Saturday.

Her father posted a message on Twitter, writing that she "has inspired so many to live, travel and leave unhealthy relationships."

Petito's mother is calling on people to honor victims of domestic violence Saturday night by lighting a candle, lantern or even stringing lights in their backyard.

Petito, an aspiring travel influencer, vanished last summer on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

As a nationwide search ensued, attention also turned to Laundrie, who returned home to Florida and then vanished into a nature reserve.

Days into the search for Laundrie, Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and a coroner ruled she died by strangulation.

Laundrie's body was found in mid-October in the nature reserve, along with a notebook in which he claimed responsibility for her death.

A medical examiner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

