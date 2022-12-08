2022 CMA Country Christmas Special brings the most joyful sounds of the season

The playlist is filled with classics, lighthearted favorites and some original songs. The setting is "home for the holidays."

It's a holiday tradition, with the most joyful sounds of the season!

We're getting set for the annual CMA Country Christmas Special on ABC Thursday.

Hosea Sanders has a preview of the holiday extravaganza, with stars galore!

It's a gift to fans from Nashville, where the event is filmed each year.

Carly Pearce is an encore host of the festivities.

Get set for all of that music and more! CMA Country Christmas will air Thursday at 8 p.m. CT on ABC.