Whirlyball celebrating 30 years of fun

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you are looking for thing fun to do as we get into the winter season, how about playing Whirlyball?

The Chicago founded company is turning 30 years old this weekend and they are throwing a party and everyone is invited.

Adam Elias, the CEO of Whirlyball, joined ABC7 to talk more about the celebrations.

They will be having a Totally 90s Bash from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, January 14 at locations in Chicago, Naperville and Vernon Hills. The cost is $15 per-person.

For more information, visit whirlyball.eventbrite.com.