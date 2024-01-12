  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Whirlyball celebrating 30 years of fun

WLS logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 2:40PM
Whirlyball celebrating 30 years of fun
if you are looking for thing fun to do as we get into the winter season, how about playing Whirlyball?
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you are looking for thing fun to do as we get into the winter season, how about playing Whirlyball?

The Chicago founded company is turning 30 years old this weekend and they are throwing a party and everyone is invited.

Adam Elias, the CEO of Whirlyball, joined ABC7 to talk more about the celebrations.

They will be having a Totally 90s Bash from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, January 14 at locations in Chicago, Naperville and Vernon Hills. The cost is $15 per-person.

For more information, visit whirlyball.eventbrite.com.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW