Class of 2020

Class of 2020: Whitney Young Magnet High School holds drive-thru graduation ceremony

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 400 newly minted graduates of Whitney Young Magnet High School dressed up in the traditional cap and gown Saturday morning, but this year's pomp and circumstance came with a pandemic twist.

Students of the Near West Side school arrived by car and marched down a red carpet as their families honked and cheered.

Grads were allowed to snap a mask-free photo with the principal, thanks to some see through social distancing help.

"My kids have worked so very hard," said Principal Dr. Joyce Kenner. "To give them this semblance of our appreciation I think it was worth it."

And although it was from afar, it was also the first time classmates had seen each other since March.

"It wasn't quite the same as what I thought it would feel like but it was still really nice," said Madeline Byun.
