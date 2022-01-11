localish

Are you supposed to hang toilet paper over or under? We find out at Kimberly-Clark Paper Mill

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Over? Under? Toilet paper-maker says the right way to hang TP is...

CHESTER, Pa -- Are you supposed to hang toilet paper over or under? We went to the source to find out!

We got a tour of the Kimberly-Clark toilet paper mill in Chester, Pa and see how toilet paper is made. From the tree pulp to the larger-than-life rolls that are eventually spun out onto smaller logs and sliced into the rolls we're familiar with.


The concept of the toilet paper rolls was born in Philadelphia by brothers E. Irvin and Clarence Scott, the founders of the Scott Paper Company in 1890. Before the roll, people were using toilet tissue in stacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Over? Under? Toilet paper-maker says the right way to hang TP is...
Digital eye strain: Why you may have it and what you can do about it
Mother trains for half marathon to honor daughter who passed away
Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel
TOP STORIES
CPS school Wednesday after deal reached with Chicago Teachers Union
Illinois reports 28,110 new COVID cases, 92 deaths
Chicago to distribute 1.5M KN95 masks
Northwestern, ND, UChicago involved in financial aid scheme: lawsuit
Infant, 3 crew members injured in helicopter crash near Philadelphia
Series of suspicious Meijer fires under investigation: Highland police
All US states, territories remain on Chicago travel advisory
Show More
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
2 killed in Worth bar shooting
Reimagined Oklahoma! music debuts in Chicago
Man, 19, charged in Humboldt Park, Logan Square carjackings: CPD
City cites River North bar for vaccine mandate violation
More TOP STORIES News