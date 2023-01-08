Chicago mayor candidates participate in forum on disability issues as they look for support, votes

Seven of the nine Chicago mayoral candidates participated in a forum on disability issues Saturday as they look for support and votes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago municipal elections are less than two months away and one of the hottest contests will be the race for Chicago mayor.

As of now, there are nine contenders for the seat. Seven of those candidates participated in a forum on disability issues Saturday as they look for support and votes.

The forum was hosted by access Living of Chicago, a disability and support organization.

"There's roughly 600,000 people with disabilities living in Chicago, so there is a large group of people who really care what the candidates for mayor say and the office of mayor impacts their lives a lot.

With the Chicago mayoral election on the horizon, over 300 people attended in total, both in person and virtually, as the candidates shared their platforms and answered questions about issues affecting those in the disability community

"In growing up here, I remember Chicago being called the city that works. The city is not working," said Illinois Representative Kam Buckner, (D) 26th District.

"I'm ready to fight for better access to transportation and public accommodations," said U.S. Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, (D) IL 4th District.

With so many candidates, answers to questions were limited to around a minute and no questions were taken from the audience.

"I will be responsive. I will collorabate you. I will listen to you," said neighborhood advocate and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green.

"The politics of old have left us behind," said Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, 1st District.

Questions for those on the panel included how their administrations would provide affordable and accessible housing, what mental health supports the candidates envision for people with disabilities and how they plan to address shortages of special Ed teachers.

"We truly need someone who can bring us together," said Alderwoman Sophia King, 4th Ward.

"The difference is who's actually gotten things done," said Chicago's current mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

The big issues of accessible public transportation were also addressed ,as well as what each candidate would do to invest more in the disability community.

"There is a lack of accountability. We talk a good but yet we don't deliver," said education and public finance expert Paul Vallas.

Campaigns for mayoral candidate Willie Wilson and Alderman Roderick Sawyer said they could not join the forum.

With the mayor's race just over a month away, organizers of the forum said it was important for the candidates to hear the concerns of this community.