'Wicked' returns to Chicago next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Wicked" is flying back into Chicago next week.

The Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz but from a different angle.

Jennafer Newberry plays "Glinda" the good witch. Newberry spoke about what she loves about playing Glinda and her favorite part of the show.

"Wicked" is the fifth longest-running show on Broadway.

Wicked returns to Chicago next Wednesday, September 28, at the Nederlander Theatre. It's recommended for ages eight and older.

Tickets start at $55 apiece. For more information, visit broadwayinchicago.com.