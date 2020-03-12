Health & Fitness

VIDEO: This 6-year-old makes washing your hands fun to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Health experts have reiterated the fact that washing your hands is an important part of inhibiting the spread of COVID-19, and a 6-year-old boy wanted to show people how to best do it.

In a YouTube video, Wilder Rowen can be seen illustrating various handwashing techniques like "pray," "pet the dog," "butterfly," "milk the cow," "church steeple," "rock, paper, scissors" and "spiders."

RELATED: Kids in quarantine: How to keep young ones comfortable, entertained

The boy said a doctor taught him how to wash his hands.

WATCH: The right way to wash your hands

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.



Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explained the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses includes scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the "Happy Birthday" song twice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfunny videoamazing videocoronaviruscaught on videoabc11 togethermust see videohygiene
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News