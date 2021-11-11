Will Smith dishes on new Nat Geo series 'Welcome to Earth,' debuting on Disney+

We are getting ready to celebrate Disney+ Day, and that includes a new venture from actor Will Smith.In it, he explores the greatest wonders in the world and the earth's most hidden secrets."Welcome to Earth" is a 6-part limited series from National Geographic which debuts next month on Disney+.Smith is guided by elite explorers across the world and explores everything from volcanoes to deserts.It was a completely new experience for the Oscar-nominated actor."They managed to terrify me every single episode," the actor said. "I think that's part of the plan they have. I told them I wanted to do something, and do things that people had never done before, and Nat Geo for sure delivered."Disney is celebrating the second anniversary of its Disney+ streaming service with one month of the service for just $1.99 for new and returning subscribers.