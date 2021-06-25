Hobart attorney Bill Enslen found dead by wife in ransacked home

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Hobart police are investigating after attorney Bill Enslen was found dead by his wife in their ransacked home.Police are investigating Enslen's death as a homicide."We've lost a good friend and a guy who has been instrumental in northwest Indiana for decades now, he was a very well-respected lawyer," said Tom DeGuilio, Dyer town manager.Enslen was the attorney for the town of Dyer for 16 years. He left in 2020 for private practice. DeGuilio said he had a heart of gold and helped people who couldn't afford legal services. Enslen also served on the board of Indiana Legal Services for years."He was very generous, employees went to him for private legal services and he never sent a bill or anything, counseled, he gave you advice," he said.Neighbor Lenore Owens remembered Enslen as a kind man, who was immediately gracious and welcoming when she moved across the street two years ago."When we came out to the mailbox he came over and introduced himself, asked if we needed anything, he was very neighborly," she said.Those who knew him are shocked by his death and have no idea who would want to kill him. Hobart police are asking the public for any information.