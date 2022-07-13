Willis Tower active shooter reports debunked by Chicago Police Supt. David Brown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's top cop debunked reports of an active shooter at Willis Tower at an unrelated press conference Tuesday.A couple of floors were evacuated after Chicago police investigated the report. Chicago Police SWAT teams responded as a precaution."It was obviously not accurate reports of any kind of active shooter in Willis Tower," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. "We debunked it almost immediately, but at the same time, we're taking due care to ensure there's no other activity occurring so that we can obviously relieve some of the concerns of those who work in and around Willis Tower, that they're safe."Brown reiterated that they take all reports seriously until they are able to debunk them."Given current circumstances in this country with gun violence, particularly mass shootings, we've got to take every precaution necessary to ensure that it's not accurate, that there's not any concern for public safety."Brown said the officers searched the area fully to ensure there was no need for concern.Workers were cleared to go back in after police searched multiple floors.