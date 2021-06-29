LGBTQ+ Pride

Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA title for 1st time, heads to Miss USA pageant

By Jackie Kostek
EMBED <>More Videos

Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time

LAS VEGAS -- For the first time in the pageant's history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

"I'm the first trans woman and trans woman of color and it's time that our voices are heard," she said. "It's amazing because it's Pride month and it's the 52nd anniversary of Stonewall so it's a special moment for my community."

The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

MORE | Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community
EMBED More News Videos

Join ABC7's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné and Pride reporters Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz as we celebrate Pride in SoCal!



She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29. She will be the first openly transgender woman to compete in Miss USA.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.

Enriquez said she hasn't had the easiest journey in life.

"I've struggled with physical and sexual abuse. I've struggled with mental health. I didn't have much growing up. I didn't have support, but I am still able to thrive and I am still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many," she said.

WATCH | Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be - Full Episode
EMBED More News Videos

This Pride Month, we're celebrating members of the transgender community as a part of a special series called "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be."



Representation of the trans community is something Enriquez feels strongly about - only recently being able to compete in cisgender pageants herself.

"When I was young, I said that one day I hope to see someone like me on stage at Miss USA, and it just happened to be, I was the person I needed," she said.

Enriquez hopes to tell her own story and share her own experience to make sure that no one out there feels alone.

"That's something I felt growing up and that's the last thing that I would want anyone to feel, so if I could have and give that to someone, I think it's an amazing time of my life," she said.

MORE | Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest
EMBED More News Videos

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadalgbtq+lgbtq+ pridetransgenderu.s. & worldpageant
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
ABC7 presents 'Our Chicago: Celebrating Pride' special
Meet the heroes behind SF's latest art activism
Trans student wins bathroom battle after SCOTUS rejects school appeal
Pride in the Park resumes at Grant Park after stormy delays
TOP STORIES
Morris industrial fire prompts evacuations
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Man ticketed in Naperville dog park for tree treatment
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Chicago community leaders call for gang peace treaty
July 4 weekend travel cancelations, delays pile up
Show More
Some northwest suburbs forge ahead with July 4th celebrations
Delta variant has no effect on Chicago masking guidelines: Dr. Arwady
COVID outbreak at IL church camp leads to nearly 100 cases
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
More TOP STORIES News