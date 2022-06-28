abortion

Wisconsin governor, attorney general file lawsuit challenging state's pre-Roe abortion ban

Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling overturning Roe v Wade
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wisconsin governor, attorney general file lawsuit challenging state's pre-Roe abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WLS) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the state's 173-year-old ban on abortions, asking a state court to declare the law unenforceable.

RELATED: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans

Wisconsin adopted statutes in 1849 banning doctors from performing abortions unless the mother's life is in danger.

The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade decision invalidated the ban but the court's decision this Friday to reverse Roe vs. Wade has created questions about whether the ban is in effect.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, transforming abortion rights in US

Confusion surrounding the law, and whether it is enforceable, has caused Wisconsin abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, to suspend abortion procedures in the wake of the Supreme Court decision.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County court Tuesday arguing that a 1985 law that allows abortions up to the point of a fetus' viability supersedes the 1849 ban. He says that means abortions are still legal in Wisconsin before that point in a pregnancy.

Governor Evers has also vowed to grant clemency to anyone charged under the abortion ban, if it were to be enforced.

"If any physician is arrested and tried and about to enter jail for one to six years for doing the same thing they have done for the last 50 years. That's wrong. Clemency will be on the table there," he said.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinabortionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
2 states battle abortion trigger laws; pharmacies limit Plan B sales
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public
Green Day frontman says he'll renounce his US citizenship over Roe
TOP STORIES
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Illinois primary election voters cast ballots
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Woman who allegedly killed sister, had son help dump body in custody
Shots fired at bicycle patrol officers, Chicago police say
Bodycam video shows shooting that wounded cop, suspect on South Side
Show More
4 killed, 150 hurt in Chicago-bound Amtrak train crash in rural MO
Chicago Park District to open 37 indoor, outdoor pools by July 5
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Darren Bailey appears poised for victory in IL governor GOP primary
Chicago sees low early voting turnout for Illinois primary
More TOP STORIES News