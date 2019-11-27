Woman, 60, missing from Chicago's South Shore

Chicago police are searching for a woman missing from the South Shore.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police asked for the public's assistance late Tuesday night in searching for a 60-year-old woman missing from the South Shore.

Elsie Charles' husband last saw her leaving her home in the 7100-block of South Cyril Avenue about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the department.

The 60-year-old said she was going to a local convenience store and is known to frequent the Walgreens at 7101 S. Jeffery Ave.

She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds; she has short black hair and was last seen wearing a green winter coat with dark pants and red boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call CPD at 312-747-8380.
