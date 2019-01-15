Woman, 96, rescued from car seconds before Metra trains hits in Lombard

EMBED </>More Videos

A Metra train crashed into a car on the tracks just seconds before the elderly driver was rescued.

By
LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) --
A Metra train crashed into a car on the tracks in Lombard just seconds before the elderly driver was rescued by two good Samaritans.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, the driver, Antoinette Lazzara, 96, was stuck on the tracks at the railroad crossing at Grace and St. Charles Road.. She was apparently disoriented and had trouble getting out of the car.

Luckily, 19-year-old Steve Spapperi and another man nearby jumped out of their cars and ran to help get her out of the way.

Five seconds later, the train crashed into the woman's car.

Chris Diaz, who was a passenger in Spapperi's car captured the crash on cellphone video.

Moments later, Lombard police arrived and helped get Lazzara to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was in stable condition Tuesday morning. She was not injured in the incident.

The Metra train was being operated by Union Pacific railroad employees. Union Pacific owns the tracks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train crashsenior citizensrescuemetratrainsLombard
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
WATCH: SUV careens across highway, toppling truck on I-90
VIDEO: Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of moving car
Teen's service dog shot to death outside her home
Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Shutdown: Chicago food bank will help federal workers in need
Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse
Show More
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
5th teen charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, cloudy Tuesday
More News