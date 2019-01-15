A Metra train crashed into a car on the tracks in Lombard just seconds before the elderly driver was rescued by two good Samaritans.At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, the driver, Antoinette Lazzara, 96, was stuck on the tracks at the railroad crossing at Grace and St. Charles Road.. She was apparently disoriented and had trouble getting out of the car.Luckily, 19-year-old Steve Spapperi and another man nearby jumped out of their cars and ran to help get her out of the way.Five seconds later, the train crashed into the woman's car.Chris Diaz, who was a passenger in Spapperi's car captured the crash on cellphone video.Moments later, Lombard police arrived and helped get Lazzara to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was in stable condition Tuesday morning. She was not injured in the incident.The Metra train was being operated by Union Pacific railroad employees. Union Pacific owns the tracks.