Woman beaten, robbed in latest Near North Side attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck in the face and robbed Wednesday night in the latest violent robbery on Chicago's Near North Side.Police said the attack occurred near Oak Street and LaSalle Drive at about 7:45 p.m. when a group of men approached a woman, punched her in the face and robbed her.The suspects then got into a truck and headed south on Clark Street, police said.The attack is the latest in a string of at least six violent robberies just blocks from each other.Witnesses in previous cases describes seeing the suspects jump into a white colored SUV vehicle before taking off.On Tuesday, police handed out a community alert to warn residents about the attacks and keep them informed.Police are warning residents to stay alert."Neighbors are very concerned because this has previously been a fairly safe neighborhood," said resident Amy Lardner."It worries me, as a person of this area, a citizen of this area, as a resident in Chicago in general, it's very terrifying," said resident Kelsey Knoke.2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins, spoke to ABC7 earlier this week and said Chicago police plan to increase their patrols which was evident early Thursday morning in the area.No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.