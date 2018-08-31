Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side

A 25-year-old woman died after she was pulled from Lake Michigan Friday morning.

A woman died after being pulled from Lake Michigan Friday morning on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Based on preliminary information, police said the 25-year-old woman fell into the water in the 3900-block of South Lake Shore Drive at about 2:01 a.m.

Chicago Fire Department divers pulled the woman out of the water and she was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity. The case remains under investigation.
