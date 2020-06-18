Woman pulled from car, thrown to ground by Chicago police at Brickyard Mall asks city to drop charges against her

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman dragged by police from her car outside Brickyard Mall is asking the city to drop disorderly conduct charges against her.

Mia Wright and her cousin parked near a mall that had been burglarized when officers pulled them out. One of them put a knee on Wright's neck.

WATCH: Raw video of incident shot by bystander
Watch video of the incident captured by a bystander in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall Sunday.



"I was trying to get out with my hands up, they continue to break the window, and before you know it I was being pulled out of the vehicle - pulled by my hair after vehicle," Mia Wright said. "The officer grabbed me. I had my hair tied in a bun. He grabbed me by the top of my bun and pulled me out of the vehicle. And that is when they threw me on the ground, and he proceeded to put his knee in my neck."

Wright's attorney says she also suffered damage to her eye when officers broke her car window.

ABC7 reached out to the city Wednesday night for comment.

The two officers involved in the incident have been relieved of their police powers.

Both the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office are investigating.

WATCH: Women in car describe violent encounter with police
Two women who were pulled out of a car by Chicago police and thrown to the ground spoke with the ABC7 I-Team

