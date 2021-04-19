fire death

Elderly woman killed in fire in Sauk Village home, officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly female resident died from a fire in Sauk Village Saturday night, according to officials.

Sauk Village Fire Department and Auto Aid Companies were dispatched around 8:47 p.m. and arrived to a heavy fire through the roof of a single-family residential home, said Fire Chief Stephen in a statement.

One occupant was outside of the residence and informed fire crews that his wife was still trapped inside the home. Fire personnel tried to locate the woman but had to evacuate the home when the heavy fire overcame the crews.

One firefighter experienced a minor injury from a small explosion. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

"Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim," the statement said.
