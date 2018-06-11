Woman found dead in Brookfield house fire ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was found dead after a house fire in west suburban Brookfield. (WLS)

By
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was found dead after a house fire in west suburban Brookfield.

It was immediately unclear what caused the fire.

The fire broke out early Sunday in the 4300-block of Arthur Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Woman dies in Brookfield house fire



Firefighters arrived at about 6:30 a.m. to find heavy flames and thick black smoke.

Neighbors told firefighters that there could be a woman inside the home, but firefighters were prevented from initially going in because of the flames.

They eventually found the homeowner dead on the first floor.

Police are investigating. Investigators went door-to-door talking to people on the block.

The woman has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 53-year-old Susan Colby.

Neighbors said the she lived alone with her dog and two cats. She also loved to work in her yard and cook, they said.

"It's hard to take in yet. We used to talk every once in a while. I would bring her vegetables. She would bring me flowers," said neighbor Kathy Godbout.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News