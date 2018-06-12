Woman found dead in Lawndale identified as missing 26-year-old

CHICAGO --The body of a woman found dead last week in the Lawndale neighborhood has been identified as a 26-year-old who has been missing since May.
Shantieya Smith, 26, was last seen on May 25 in the 1600 block of South Central Park, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
Smith was found dead about 5:30 p.m. Thursday just two blocks away in a garage in the 1800 block of South Central Park, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
A ruling on the cause and manner of her death has not been made pending further investigation, the medical examiner's office said.
