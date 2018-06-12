Woman found dead in Lawndale identified as missing 26-year-old

Shantieya Smith (Chicago Police Department)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
The body of a woman found dead last week in the Lawndale neighborhood has been identified as a 26-year-old who has been missing since May.

Shantieya Smith, 26, was last seen on May 25 in the 1600 block of South Central Park, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Smith was found dead about 5:30 p.m. Thursday just two blocks away in a garage in the 1800 block of South Central Park, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A ruling on the cause and manner of her death has not been made pending further investigation, the medical examiner's office said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmissing personmissing womanChicagoNorth Lawndale
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News