Woman killed in Bronzeville house fire, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a woman died after being pulled from a house fire on Giles Avenue in Bronzeville Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being pulled from a Bronzeville house fire Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Firefighters and officers responded to the fire in a one-and-a-half story building in the 3600-block of South Giles Avenue at about 11:23 p.m.

A woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.