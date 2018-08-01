Woman left young son in car outside Stratford Square Mall, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman faces charges for leaving her child inside a locked car outside Stratford Square Mall in west suburban Bloomingdale. (WLS)

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
The mother of a young boy faces charged for leaving her son inside a locked car outside Stratford Square Mall in west suburban Bloomingdale, police said.

Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive child in a vehicle around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a boy, between 2 and 3 years old, inside a running car in a parking lot at the mall. He had been in the vehicle for about 30 minutes, Giammarese said.

Police used a tool to get inside the vehicle and get him out safely. The boy is going to be OK. Giammarese said he was released to a relative.

When the mother came back to her car, she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child neglect.

The woman posted bond and was released, Giammarese said. She will be due in court at a future date.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectchild left in carBloomingdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls
Aeromexico plane crash: Des Plaines priest, more than 100 passengers survive
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio Chipotle; Lawsuit filed
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Pregnant woman, teen shot in Chicago; crime down in July, CPD says
Show More
Elk Grove Village to sponsor bowl game in Bahamas
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men; $5K reward offered
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job in Hyde Park
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
More News