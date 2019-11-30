Woman says Airbnb renters stole her family's heirlooms from Georgia home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia -- A Georgia woman who rented out her house on Airbnb said her houseguests were caught on camera stealing dozens of valuable family heirlooms.

Wendolyn Warren, of Jonesboro, said she rented out her home for a week and came back to find it ransacked -- a message was written in lipstick on her mirror, and a total of 28 items were missing.

As seen on her Ring doorbell's surveillance video, Warren said a woman was wearing her 91-year-old grandmother's coat. A man is also seen trying to block the camera while the woman loads items into a car.

"They took silverware that's priceless, that came from my grandfather and my mother," Warren said.

Warren told WSB-TV that children also stayed in her home while she was gone, and the guests left behind homework and toys.

Airbnb said it promises to reimburse hosts in cases of guests' theft.

"We are appalled by the reported behavior and are quickly working with the host to initiate a claim through our $1 Million Host Guarantee," the company told ABC News in a statement.

ABC News has not been able to contact the couple, and police said an investigation is underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaairbnbrobberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop
Police question person of interest in girl, 14, shot in chest during planned exchange in Little Village
Man accused of killing man after Ford Heights home invasion
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
Winter storm hits during holiday weekend travel rush
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
5th cold-related death reported in Cook County this season
Settlement reached in sexual harassment scandal involving former Madigan aide
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
Man killed in shooting near IIT campus ID'd: medical examiner
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
More TOP STORIES News