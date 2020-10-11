Woman shot in head after confrontation with another vehicle on Lake Shore Drive: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the head near Navy Pier Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The shooting was reported on the 600-block of East Grand Avenue around 1:20 p.m., police said.

Officials said the woman was inside a white Dodge Caliber traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive at E Jackson Blvd. when another vehicle pulled alongside the victim's vehicle. Some type of conversation then occurred between the occupants of both vehicles which led to an individual in the rear of the vehicles firing shots into the Dodge Caliber.

The victim's vehicle then took off northbound on LSD, eventually exiting and stopping on E Grand Ave.

Officials said that's when EMS was notified and officers responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the woman shot in the head, police said. The responding officer immediately opened and used his Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) to treat the wound and stem the bleeding from the victim's head wound.

RELATED: Chicago violence: Weekend shootings

The woman was transported to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Traffic on Lake Shore Drive was temporarily diverted onto Columbus while the incident is being investigated. It has since been reopened, according to officials.

A person of interest was initially detained but was found to not be related to the shooting incident, police said.

No arrests have been made and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.
