Chicago crime: Woman stabbed to death, man critically hurt in North Austin, police say

A woman was stabbed to death and a man was critically hurt near the 5300 block of West Crystal Street, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk overnight Friday, Chicago police said.

Authorities found the woman, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, in the North Austin neighborhood's 5300 block of West Crystal Street at about 3:28 a.m. The Chicago Fire Department transported her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Minutes earlier, a man inside an apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when someone stabbed him, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

The two stabbings may be connected, authorities said. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.