Woman fatally stabs man choking her in South Austin apartment, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after a woman stabbed him to death in an apartment on the city's West Side, according to police.

It happened on Wednesday in the 100-block of North Lotus around 10:29 p.m. in South Austin, police said.

The man and woman were arguing when the man started to choke her, according to Chicago police.

Police said the woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the neck. The man left the apartment and went to Stroger hospital where he later died.

She was taken to a hospital for bruising to the face and body.

The relationship between the two is unknown.

No one is in custody.

CPD Area Four Detectives are investigating.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is free and open 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

