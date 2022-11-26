Pilot killed after plane crashes into trees near Wonder Lake, officials say

GREENWOOD, Ill. -- One person has died after a plane crash near Wonder Lake Friday.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 5:15 p.m. for a single airplane crash.

A single-engine Extra EA300 crashed into trees east of Galt Airport, according to the FAA.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, officials said.